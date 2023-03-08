Kogi NLC elects new chairman

The Kogi State Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has elected Comrade Gabriel Amari as the new state chairman of the union as he promised to pioneer the affairs of organised labour for the next four years in the state.

Comrade Amari, who was returned unopposed, takes over from Comrade Onu Edoka whose two terms tenure ended, on Monday, and will pilot the affairs of the council for the next four years.

Prior to this, Comrade Amari is the Chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Kogi chapter.

Other executive members elected were Comrades Ebenezer Adeyemi and Opaluwa Eleojo as Vice Chairmen; Salifu Joel As Treasurer; Omuya Momoh and Awodi Ochala as Adutors; and Bolanle Inubiwon & Oyiza Sanni as Ex-Officios.

The NLC National Returning Officer, Comrade Roseline Uba, swore in the new Kogi NLC executive members during the NLC 8th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Ajaero urged the new Exco to surpass the achievements of the immediate past Exco, and ensure harmonious relationship with the State Government for the benefit of workers in the state.

The NLC President reaffirmed his promise to continue to make the welfare of Nigeria workers his topmost priority.

In his acceptance speech, the new Kogi NLC chairman commended the immediate past chairman, Comrade Onuh Edoka and his exco, and promised to consolidate on their numerous achievements in office.

Amari thanked the delegates and the entire Kogi workforce for their immense support, saying, ”with your support and cooperation, we will move Kogi workers to the next level.

”I assure you that we shall not disappoint you and the confidence you have reposed in us.

”We appreciate you for adopting us as the soul candidates for all the elective positions.

”I assure you that we will apply diplomacy, dialogue and persuasion in getting government to meet our demands”.

Comrade Amari appealed to the State Government to establish a quarterly meeting with the organised labour where issues would be discussed and resolved to boost industrial harmony in the state.

Earlier, in his valedictory speech, Edoka thanked the entire workers in the state for their unprecedented support and cooperation, and urged them to extend same to the new Exco.

Edoka enumerated his numerous achievements while in office for the past eight years including the completion and commissioning of the new Labour Secretariat House.

He commended the governor for his support and for the improvements in workers’ welfare, regular payment of salaries, remuneration and promotion with cashback.

He advised the new Exco to sustain and improve on the existing peaceful relationship between the organised labour and the state government using diplomacy and dialogue to resolve all issues.

The newly built Labour House situated at 200 Housing Estate Lokoja, was inaugurated on Monday by the NLC national president.