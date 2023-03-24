Kogi APC approves suspension of NWC member, Murtala Yakubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi State chapter, has approved the suspension of a member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, Murtala Yakubu by the executive members of Ajaka Ward 1 of the party.

Yakubu, who is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, had been suspended by the entire executive members of APC, Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, in a letter dated March 20, over alleged anti-party activities, insubordination, gross misconduct, unguided statement, running parallel party structure and encouraging factionalism in the party.

Reacting to the action of the ward executives, the leadership of the party in the state, in a statement signed by the State Secretary, Joshua Emmanuel, affirmed Yakubu’s suspension, saying that, consequently, he had been barred from participating in all party activities.

The statement, titled “Approval and implication of the suspension of Hon. Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) by the APC”, reads in part, “The Kogi State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a Notice of Suspension of Hon. Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) from the IGALAMELA/ODOLU Local Government Area Executive Committee which acted on the basis of his suspension by the Ajaka Ward 1 Ward Executive Committee.

“The Kogi State Executive Committee of the APC, having perused the facts as alleged and established both the veracity and the gravity of the anti-party activities made out against him, has approved the disciplinary action, i.e suspension, meted to him by the appropriate organs.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, we reiterate that the Ajaka Ward 1 Executive Committee and the Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area Executive Committee of the party acted in accordance with Article 21 and other relevant provisions of the APC Constitution in the entire circumstances of this matter, and we uphold the same.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby wish to notify the Zonal and National Executive Committees of our party as well as the general public that consequent upon his suspension, Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) is now barred from participating in all party activities.

“The foregoing for your information, records and next actions.”