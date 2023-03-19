Kogi 2023: Barr. Okeme Adejoh in perspective

As the quest for who becomes the next governor of Kogi, “the Confluence State” progresses, one name that has become increasingly popular on the lips of political pundits, lobbyists and electorates, is that of the young, detribalized, liberal, resourceful, purposeful and energetic Barr. Okeme Adejoh, from Egume, in Dekina Local Government Council.

He was born to the noble family of Mr. Alexander Okeme and Mrs. Esther Okeme (Iye 1 of blessed memory). Until retirement, Mr. Alexander served in the Kogi State Civil Service, while Late Mrs. Esther spent her life, imparting others as a teacher,a grassroot mobilizer and political influencer. In the Kogi political sphere, the late Iye 1 was likened to “a man in skirt” because of her active participation and mentorship.

Okeme Adejoh foundly called the “Black Diamond” by his peers, due to his complexion, tenacity, resourcefulness, influence and understanding of the methods and purpose of adding value to people around him, began his educational life at the L.G.E.A Primary School, Lokogoma, Lokoja, Kogi State, where he obtained his First school Leaving Certificate in 1995. Between 1995 to 1998, he attended the famous Government Science Secondary School, Lokoja, where he sat for his Junior School Certificate Examinations, after which he proceeded to Ochaja Boys Secondary School, Ochaja for Senior Secondary Education.

Driven by his Taurus horoscope personality and a passion to impact the society positively, Okeme gained admission to study Law at the Kogi State University, Ayingba, where he graduated with good grades in 2006. Having completed his Nigeria Law School education, at the Lagos Campus, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2009. Between 2008 to 2009, he served as Lecturer II, Department of Legal Studies, Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna during his one year National Youth Service. Okeme is widely travelled and has enjoyed a blissful carrier as Lawyer and Solicitor of the Supreme Court, with interests in Corporate Mediation and Negotiations, Criminal and Civil litigation, Debt Recovery, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Property Consultancy, Legal Advisory services, amongst others.

The proverbial goldfish they say; has no hiding place. Despite his self effacing and unassuming style, Okeme has held sway as a political underdog, having worked for and supported candidates who have aspired for leadership positions at different levels, within and outside Kogi State. Okeme is happily married with kids and serves as the Principal Partner, at A. A Okeme & Associates, Abuja, as well as the Managing Director, BoldTouch Homes Limited, Abuja. In the Nigerian Industrial Mining and Properties Industry, Okeme has carved a niche for himself as a successful business man and employer of labour, having established and sustained business contacts and ventures across Canada, China and the United Kingdom and have provided employment opportunities for over 300 Nigerian youths, most of whom are indigent Kogi sons and daughters.

In a nation where good governance and deliverability of the dividends of democracy to the masses, by many political leaders have become elusive, the onus lies on the Kogi State electorate, to take the destiny of their natural resources rich state in their hands and change the narrative come November 2023, by electing people with the prerequisite administrative acumen, histories of creativity, competency and unblemished credentials. At an objective standpoint, the political savvy Barr. Okeme Adejoh will indeed, be a round peg in the round hole and must be encouraged to exhibit his divine anointing in the overall interest of the State, as the Peoples’ Governor, if given the opportunity.

According to Thomas Jefferson, “the government you elect is the government you deserve”. In line with this mantra, it is not out of place therefore, for one to posit that Kogi State deserves better. Having risen by divine providence with a dint of hard work, to become the man he I and what he represents today, is a clear indication of the abundant grace and anointing Okeme exudes. Thus, giving such a man who can be likened to the biblical Joseph, whom God positioned, to provide for his people in the time of need, the opportunity to lead Kogites come November 2023, will no doubt, usher in good tidings in the socio-economic and political landscapes of State.

As a man whose network across Kogi is wide and is renowned for his philanthropic gestures cum empowerment of youths and the elderly, Okeme is no doubt, the cynosure among his contemporaries in the Kogi Governorship race. It was Fidel Castro who said that “every generation must out of its relative obscurity discover its own destiny either to achieve or destroy it”. The time has come therefore, for the people of Kogi State not only to discover their own destiny but as a matter of utmost importance achieve it and Make Kogi Work Again, by passing the baton of leadership to Barr. Okeme Adejoh, a man who is mentally, physically and politically fit for the race.

Mr. Aliyu Omeiza writes from Okene, Kogi State.