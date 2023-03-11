Kinsleaf Limited set to democratize land ownership in Nigeria 

Kinsleaf Limited, a renowned real estate investment company which started in Ibadan, Nigeria, is set to democratize land ownership in Nigeria through her Smart Ownership Scheme. According to the company, the initiative is a prestigious one that aims to solve the land ownership problems prevalent in today’s Nigerian society.

The newly introduced Smart Ownership Scheme is an initiative of Kinsleaf Limited, with the aim of providing easy access to home ownership in Nigeria by removing the huge deposit barrier of entry for low and middle income earners, through its super convenient payment model for properties all over Nigeria.

In a statement, CEO of Kinsleaf Limited, Mike Babatunde said, “a property is not truly affordable, if the lowest earning class of the society cannot afford to pay the initial deposit for it without breaking a sweat. Through our smart ownership scheme, Nigerians can now own land in any part of Nigeria by paying in convenient bits of installment from their monthly income”.

Sharing more insight on the initiative, Mike Babatunde stated “Over our extended years of experience in the Nigerian real estate market, one major bottleneck to home ownership for low and middle income earners remains access to habitable and yet affordable land and that was why we decided to embrace this scheme”.

“We have set the standard for real estate investment in Nigeria and through this scheme, we hope to meet the housing needs of many more Nigerians. To do this we put into consideration all Nigerians, irrespective of their social and economic class. We know that most affordable housing projects are not truly affordable, meanwhile, affordable housing ought not to be a privilege for a select few, but an opportunity for all, and that is why we as an organization are focused on making the Smart Ownership Scheme benefit all people” Babatunde elaborated.

Kinsleaf Limited is a global investment company with a mission to empower people through strategic opportunities in real estate and various viable ventures (VVV). The company has over the years, empowered hundreds of subscribers and a large network of brokers with life changing investment opportunities for wealth creation, wealth multiplication and retention. And with the Smart Ownership Scheme, they hope to do even much more.