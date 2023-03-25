Killed Kaduna Clergy: Over 100 still languish in terrorists den, says CAN

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab has confirmed the killing by terrorists of Rev. Musa Mairimi, the minister in charge of Ecwa Church, Buda two, Kasuwa Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said according to reports; there were over I00 kidnapped victims in the terrorist’s den, and some had spent over 6 months in captivity.

According to Rev. Hayab, the terrorists invaded the community on Thursday. He said after killing the clergy, they also abducted his wife.

He said another Baptist Pastor was kidnapped about 3 weeks ago by the terrorists, who killed a person close to the Pastor before taking him away.

He regretted that there was a resurgence of kidnappings and banditry, now that cash was gradually coming back to society.

Hayab who said the terrorists were negotiating for the release of the Pastor with his family in millions, however, lamented that people don’t even have much money to pay as ransom.

He said the new wave of terrorism was targeting Local Government Areas of Kauru, Jaba, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru.

He alleged that those in power were much more concerned about elections than the safety and security of the citizens they governed.

There was no reaction to the incident from the police at the time of filing this report.