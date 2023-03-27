Kidnappers collect N2.5m, drinks, hard drugs as ransom for woman, son

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Some kidnappers, weekend, released the abducted wife of the traditional ruler of Bukpe in Kwali Area Council of the nation’s capital, Abuja, Sadiya Hassan Shandozhi, and son, Osama Hassan Shandozhi, after collecting a N2.5 million, hard drugs, energy drinks and wine as ransom in a forest in Kogi State.

The victims were released seven weeks after their abduction on February 4. One other son and some residents were also kidnapped on the said day.

A member of the family, Danjuma Usman, who confirmed the development, added that the kidnappers, however, refused to release the other son of the monarch, Hamisu, and other victims, insisting on the fresh payment of N3 million.

The Village Head of Bukpe, Alhaji Hassan Shandozhi, also confirmed that the abductors were still demanding another N3 million.

“They are now demanding another N3 million to free one of my sons and two of my subjects, who are in their captivity,” he explained.