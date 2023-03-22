Kidnappers abduct 19-year-old girl, demand N10m ransom

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Gunmen have abducted a 19-year-old Adetutu Okinbaloye, in Imoru town, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The abductors demanded a N10 million ransom before her release.

Sources said the kidnappers invaded her parents’ home and abducted three persons after inflicting injuries on them.

Two of those abducted later escaped while being marched into the forest while the 19-year-old was unlucky.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers who have contacted the family of the victim demanded N10 million ransom for her release.

A family source explained that operatives of the Ondo Amotekun corps have been contacted and were on the trail of the kidnappers since the incident occurred.

Police image maker in the state, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

Odunlami said the incident was not reported officially to the police, but that the Divisional Police Officer in the town, confirmed to him that the monarch of the town called to inform him that three people were abducted in the town during election.

The police spokesperson said three people were abducted by gunmen, but two of the victims escaped from their abductor while the young lady was whisked away to an unknown destination by the abductors.