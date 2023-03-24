Keyamo’s Petition: Don’t touch Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed, HURIWA urges DSS

.. wants investigation into CJN, Tinubu’s trip

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA on Friday, slammed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, for asking the Department of State Services, DSS to arrest the flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed for allegedly ‘riling up’ their supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients.’

The group also called for investigation by the National Judicial Council to probe the circumstances surrounding the sighting of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola in a wheelchair in UK at the same time the President-elect, Bola Tinubu trip to France. This HURIWA said was necessary to allay concerns that the duo were meeting to thwart Peter Obi’s chances at the Tribunal.

HURIWA in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, warned that Nigeria may be thrown into unprecedented unrest if any security outfit dares to lay their hands on Obi and Baba-Ahmed.

HURIWA also said the APC and its candidate should not think that they have the DSS in their pocket, noting that all actions needed to be taken in and outside Nigeria will be legally taken to ensure laws are adhered to.

HURIWA again faulted Keyamo for saying the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will clear Tinubu of all allegations brought against him by Peter Obi and that of Atiku Abubakar even when the Trinubal has yet to fully begin the case.

Keyamo had on Thursday the DSS to invite the LP leaders over their rejection of the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the President-elect and their pursuit of justice at the courts. He also accused Obi and Datti of riling Nigerians against the judiciary.

Reacting, HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “The petition by Festus Keyamo to the DSS is a total abuse of office as Minister and privilege as a member of the ruling party. The DSS should kick out the petition and not entertain it at all because it is totally illegal and has no place in a sane society.

“Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed have decided to go to court to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the President-Elect by INEC in the controversial election of February 25, 2023. Obi and Baba-Ahmed are in court as they are advised by Tinubu and in fact, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“However, instead of allowing the petition tribunal at the Court of Appeal to decide on the electoral matter, Keyamo, who parade himself as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, displayed a total ignorance and disrespected himself as a member of the inner bar by asking the DSS to arrest Obi and Baba-Ahmed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should have sacked him when he started earning two salaries as Minister and as Tinubu campaigner. Nigeria will burn if they touch Peter Obi. They should not think that they have the DSS in their pocket.”