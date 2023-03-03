Key investment strategies to apply in a tough economic climate

By Samuel Ose

Investors might find it hard to make decisions in trying times when it comes to investing. Despite this, when investing in challenging times, it’s wise to remember the fundamentals.

There are a few things to keep in mind whether you’re experiencing a personal financial emergency or a global pandemic-induced slump.

The significance of equilibrium

Several oddities have surfaced because of the recent market volatility. With a big sell-off for many of the largest firms in the world, it has put an end to the craze for technology assets, for instance. Many fossil fuel businesses, on the other hand, have experienced a comeback after being shunned by investors because of their subpar environmental records.

Investors should be aware that market sentiment can quickly alter when they least expect it.

It might be challenging to judge the ideal time to switch between styles. Technology had a pricey appearance before the latest downturn, but this had been the case for some time. It would have been exceedingly challenging to foresee the turning point because the main technological companies’ earnings were still rising. A diversified portfolio across nations, industries, and investment types is typically a preferable strategy, especially if market volatility makes you uneasy. In this manner, even if one area of your portfolio performs poorly, another one will.

Don’t be emotional

Avoiding panic is the first thing to keep in mind when investing during difficult circumstances. It may feel urgent to make decisions when equities are declining due to market factors or when your emergency fund is getting low. But decisions made in a panic might have terrible repercussions. Don’t panic and destroy your portfolio if you ultimately decide you must sell some of your investments at a loss.

Take a step back, consider your objectives, and assess your progress. Strive to avoid making snap decisions and instead base them on serious consideration. Do not abandon your investment strategy out of fear, and do not base other decisions on fear.

The cash problem

The temptation is to hide in cash when investing through difficult times. With the highest rates we’ve seen in more than ten years, it feels innately safe (you get back the same amount as you put in) and may even appear to be desirable right now. The issue is that the real worth of your capital has decreased dramatically due to inflation, which is currently running at 22% and is predicted to increase to above 25% later this year.

As a result, it is important to keep in mind that the alternatives can be worse while examining turbulent markets. Money can be withdrawn, but where does it go? There may have been a slight increase in savings rates, but not enough to make a substantial dent in the rising cost of living.

It is preferable to stay in the market and figure out how to control the volatility than to leave and watch your capital’s true value decline.

Avoid timing the market

It’s tempting to try to time the market while investing amid challenging times. Perhaps you should try to find some great deals. Perhaps you decide to postpone your normal investing plan in the event of a market meltdown in the hopes of finding a nice deal somewhere.

But be aware that it might not always be successful. Because you kept your money in cash for an excessive amount of time, you can wind up with an opportunity cost issue. Perhaps the market is not tied to the fundamentals of the economy, preventing the anticipated disaster.

Timing the market can go wrong in a variety of ways. It may be tempting to take advantage of opportunities when you have a little extra cash, but you shouldn’t actively try to predict the market. If you’re a beginner and just learning the ropes, sticking with your investing plan and using dollar-cost averaging will likely help you in the long run.

Know when to modify your plans

When investing during difficult times, you may need to adjust your strategy occasionally. You probably won’t be able to continue investing the same amount of money each month if you’ve lost your work. You might need to stop contributing for a while.

You might even need to use part of your investments to help you pay expenses in some circumstances. Yet this shouldn’t be done in a hasty manner. Instead, thoroughly analyze your alternatives and other available resources.

You could have to stop making contributions to investment accounts, but you might not have to make any cash withdrawals. You might be able to file for unemployment compensation and receive some assistance from your community food pantry. There are resources available that can be used in times of need. Check to see if you can stretch your other resources before raiding your investing accounts to avoid losing out on opportunities.

Samuel Ose writes from Benin, Edo State