Key Huy Quan receives Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Everything Everywhere’

The star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan has won his first Oscars award in his first nomination.

The actor received the award for Best Supporting Actor.

He made his big screen debut as a child in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, following that up with a starring role in the action adventure The Goonies.

“Oh my god,” an emotional Quan said as he took the stage, sniffling and tearing up. “My mom is 84 years old, and she’s at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar.”

“They say stories like this only happen in the movies,” he continued. “This is the American dream.”

He recalled his early childhood in a refugee camp in Hong Kong, after fleeing Vietnam. In his acceptance speech, he also thanked his wife and family for their unwavering support, even as his career faltered.

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine,” he said, calling on the audience to “keep their dreams alive.