Kennedy Iwundu appointed to head, Forensic Accounting Studies in US varsity

Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) Abuja District Society, Dr Kennedy Iwundu has been appointed Assistant Professor to head the Forensic Accounting Studies of ICT University, United States (Cameroon Campus)

His appointment has been ratified by the board of the governing council of the University in North Carolina United States, chaired by Prof Victor Mbarika.

Dr Kennedy Iwundu holds a PhD in Forensic Accounting and Audit from the Charisma University (TCI) United Kingdom (UK).

Iwundu who is the managing partner of a Forensic Accounting Firm (Accounting Tools Consulting Services) in Abuja Nigeria, is also a director of Excellent Tutorial Center and Oxford Research Services in Abuja, Nigeria.

He is the founder of www.taxaccounting.com.ng a platform set up for tax information and research.

Dr Kennedy Iwundu is a fellow of the Association of Certified Fraud

Examiners (ACFE), fellow of the Association of Forensic and Accounting Research (AFAR), fellow of the Association of Forensic and Investigative Auditors (AFIA), fellow of the Association of Chartered

System Accountants (ACSA) – USA, He also belongs to numerous professional bodies both in Nigeria and across the globe.