Kemi Olunloyo tags Tonto Dikeh ‘liar’, backs ex-husband Churchhill

Media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has again called out Actress Tonto Dikeh over her alleged controversial claims against her ex-husband, Olakunle Oladunni Churchill.

Olunloyo’s remarks is coming on the heels of a post made by Tonto Dikeh, wherein she claimed her ex-husband is deadbeat and doesn’t take care of his first daughter simply known as Bimbo, Kemi released photos and videos of his child with a disclaimer that the photo the actress had posted is fake and misrepresentation of another child.

Kemi Olunloyo who called Tonto a despicable liar and serial emotional child abuser wrote;

“Miss Tonto Dikeh after Pinocchio 🤥has always been the Deputy Governor of lies misrepresenting people, things, and events.

When someone cannot move on and is obsessed with ruining her ex-husband’s name posting the photo of some strange woman who people might attack now for misrepresenting another child.

The lovely Miss Bimbo Churchill is Dr Olakunle Churchill’s oldest child and only daughter. The preteen is aware of this picture being depicted as her, an abandoned unkempt girl.”

She confirmed that the child and her mother live comfortably in the US and she comes to Nigeria to spend time with her baby brother King Churchill and stepmom Rosy Meurer.

The journalist also released a photo of Churchill’s father, Late Primate (ArchBishop) Gabriel OLADUNNI who was said to be wealthy and reputable yet Tonto claimed he was a gardener who worked for former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

“ Tonto is always misrepresenting people when she’s disgruntled. She is only trying to ruin him because he is doing well and she needs to stop misleading the public” she wrote.

Also, In a viral post shared on Instagram, Kemi labeled Tonto Dikeh, a drug addict who could have killed her houseboy in Ghana after getting hold of her ex-husband’s unloaded gun and shooting at him, thankfully, it had no bullet.

In the police report that was obtained, the actress was almost prosecuted but Olakunle Churchill dropped all charges to save her.