Kebbi Police re-strategise toward hitch-free guber election

By Haruna Aliyu , Birnin Kebbi

Commissioner of Police Kebbi state command, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora has warned those planning to sabotage the forthcoming governorship polls recently shifted to March z18th,2023, to sheild the plan as the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the successful conduct of the elections in Kebbi.

The state police chief made the statement in Birnin Kebbi at the headquarters during the review of the last presidential polls held on February the 25th,2023, .

According to him, the police are human therefore not perfect is the reason they may have made some mistakes hence the reason to gather politicians to re-strategise on the governorship polls around the corner “we are ready to accept some unavoidable errors as humans but we are ready to accept them to make amends he said.

He warned politicians to desist from using political thugs to disrupt the electoral process at the polling or collation centre he said the gathering of people at the polling units after casting ballots by voters is prohibited and will not be condoned people should vote and leave.

He thanked the stakeholders for ensuring peaceful presidential elections in Kebbi which he described as peaceful as no record of violence from anywhere in the state ” the police and other security agencies working with the police will ensure every voter comes to vote in peace and every vote will count to avoid any breach of law and order which may be caused by unjust poll results.

The review was attended by traditional rulers, party chairmen, the governorship candidate of the people’s redemption party Abubakar Udu Idris his counterpart of the opposition peoples democratic party represented by the campaign Director general Abubakar Shehu (GEDA) and a host of others.