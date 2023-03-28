Kebbi LG Chairman impeached

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Acting Chief Judge, Justice Umar Abubakar, has sworn- in Alhaji Shuaibu Ibrahim, as Acting Chairman of Aliero Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Ibrahim was sworn in following the impeachment of the incumbent chairman of the council, Alhaji Shuaibu Aliero for gross misconduct on March 27.

Abubakar administered the oath of office and allegiance to the acting chairman and Acting Vice Chairman, Abubakar Ibrahim, to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, said the impeachment was in accordance with the local government law of the state.

“It empowers councillors of the local government council with the two-thirds majority to remove the chairman of local government for gross misconduct.

“It is on this basis that the councillors of Aliero local government having complied with such law removed Shuaibu Aliero for gross misconduct on March 27,” he said.

Supervising the swearing-in, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, advised the newly elected acting chairman and his vice, to abide by the necessary legislation and stipulations under local government law in the discharge of their duties.

“As Muslims, you should govern with the fear of Allah and seek his protection in steering the affairs of the local government,” he said.

Bagudu, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, prayed to Allah to bestow wisdom on leaders at all levels of governance in the country.