Kebbi Election Tribunal receives 6 petitions

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The Election petitions Tribunal in Kebbi State on Friday said it had received six (6) petitions on the Feb. 25th,2023, National Assembly elections in the state.

The secretary of the tribunal, Abdul-Rahaman Muhammad, in an inquiry in Birnin Kebbi, said that six of the Petitions were in the House of Representatives elections and two in the Senate.

Abdul-Rahaman said that Bala Ibn Na’Allah the candidate of All Progress Congress (APC) in Kebbi south senatorial district has filed a petition with a suit marked number EPT/ KB/SEN/ 01/ 2023 challenging the election outcome of Garba Musa of People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He added that the All Progress Congress (APC) candidate for Kebbi Central senatorial district, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has also filed a petition with a suit marked number EPT/BK/ SEN/02/ 2023 challenging the outcome of the election of Muhammad Adamu Aliero of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The secretary said that Petitions were also filed by candidates of All Progress Congress (APC) professor Muktar Umar Bunza with suit marked number EPT/ KB/HR/04/2023 challenging the election’s outcome of Birnin Kebbi/ Kalgo/Bunza federal constituencies, Muhammad Bala Usman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with suit marked number EPT) KB/ HR/02/ 2023 challenging election outcome of Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski federal constituencies, and Muhammad Umar Jega with suit marked number EPT/ KB/ HR/ 03/ 2023 challenging election outcome of Gwandu/Jega/Aliero federal constituencies. He, however, said others included Bello Kabiru with suit marked number EPT/KB/HR/ 01/ 2023 challenging the election outcome of Suru/Baguio federal constituencies.

According to him, the aggrieved candidates have 21 days from the date of the announcement of the election to file a petition before the tribunal. The tribunal will fix a date for the commencement of the hearing after the completion of exchanging of court processes from both parties.