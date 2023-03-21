Katsina only female candidate concedes defeat

…urges Katsina governor-elect to focus more on women and youths welfare

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Hajiya Hauwa Lawal Jibrin, the only female candidate in Katsina State for the 2023 general elections has conceded defeat for the election into the house of assembly seat for Katsina Local Government, stating that “power belongs to God and He gives it to whomever He pleases.”

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 polls won 32 of the 34 seats, PDP won one in Kankara while that of Kankia was declared inconclusive.

Hajiya Hauwa who made her decision known at a press briefing held in Katsina on Tuesday, however while congratulating the Katsina governor-elect, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, implored him to focus more on the welfare of youths and women whom she said are worse hit by the plight of insecurity and economic hardship experienced in the state.

In the same vein, she urged all other contestants in the state who are yet to concede defeat to so as well and support the incoming government in the interest of the state.

Hon. Hauwa’s statement reads in part:

“… while congratulating the governor-elect, Dr Dikko Umar Radda for his deserved victory, it is necessary for all the contestants in the election to remember that only God gives power.

“Although, I lost in the election for the State House of Assembly seat despite working tremendously hard with my team across the 12 wards of Katsina Local Government, I have accepted the outcome of the election and I am also calling on my fellow contestants to do so in the overall interest of our dear state.

“I appreciate the commitment, dedication, and contribution of all ADC members in Katsina Local Government, my campaign team, and teeming supporters, as well as the media for the journey so far.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure all of you that I will not rest in the assignment and determination for a better standard of living for the women, youths, and other vulnerable people in Katsina Local Government.

“Therefore, I implore the incoming administration of Dr. Dikko Umar Radda to focus more on the welfare of women and the teeming population of youths in the state who have been adversely affected by insecurity and economic hardship in our society.

“Now that the political campaign and election is over, there is need for all the contestants in the election to adhere strictly to the teaching of their faith as power comes from God, and begin to pray for success by giving support to the incoming administration to be able to make Katsina State great.”