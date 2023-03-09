Katsina killings: Judicial Commission of Inquiry presents report to Masari

.

…says recommendations will resolve the menace of banditry if implemented…

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry was set up to inquire into the unfortunate killings of over 100 people in the Bakori-Kanakra axis of Katsina State and presented the report of their findings to the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari on Thursday.

The Chairman of the 11-man Commission, Justice Abbas Bawale, while presenting the report at the Katsina Government House, expressed confidence that the report implemented will stand the test of time as it will definitely resolve the menace of banditry and killings in the state.

According to Bawale, the report contain also recommendations that neighbouring states as well as the federal government will find useful in addressing the menace of such hoodlums.

Responding, the Katsina Governor said they decided to look deeper into the cause of the Bakori-Kankara killings as the case was unique.

Masari said:

This (Bakori-Kankara) killing was a unique situation. people have asked me, we had several bandits attack previously and there was never a time we set up a judicial commission of inquiry to find out what really happened.

“But this case is unique. I had the opportunity of going through the executive summary of the report and I learnt something I didn’t know before.

“This attack was not carried out for the purpose of rustling or kidnapping. It was carefully planned and executed with the sole aim of killing. That’s why I said it’s unique. It was not about rustling or kidnapping. It was a revenge mission that took place, well organised and well executed.”

While thanking the chairman and members of the committee for a job well done, the Katsina Governor said: “We will respect your recommendations and certainly if you keep watching you will see actions being taken based on the recommendations that you have made.”

“So, we are going to set up a committee to look at the report under the office of the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS) this week to give us actionable recommendations within next week so that we can start implementing the report and the conclusions of the report.

“I am sure that what would come out of the white paper will be something that will help the state to reduce significantly such types of attack”

However, the Katsina Governor said so far, there has been relative peace in the state, hoping that the Bakori-Kankara killings would be the last of such in the history of the state and the nation, especially in the northwestern part of the country where banditry is more pronounced.

According to Masari, the State Government has already moved in to douse tension by assisting the affected families financially and materially. He assured that this will continue with the hope that it would help in restoring permanent peace in Bakori and Kankara communities.