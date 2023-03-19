Katsina Guber polls: APC in early lead, wins all 17 LGAs announced

Dikko leading with over 50% margin…

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has so far won the the 17 LGA announced by INEC so far.



From the 17 lLGAs announced so far, Dikko (APC) polled 413,066 votes while his closest rival from the PDP, Sen. Lado Yakubu Danmarke secured 213,737.



The collation officers for each of the 17 LGAs presented their results at the INEC Collation Centre this afternoon.



Meanwhile, as gathered from most of the collation officers, there were issues of over voting and pockets of violence in most of the LGAs announced so far.



Results collation is ongoing even as other local governments results are being awaited.

Find the results of the 17 LGAs below:

1. MUSAWA LGA

Registered: 84131

Accredited: 35979

Cast: 35941

APC – 24,632

LP- 36

PDP – 10,118

NNPP- 580

PRP – 16

2. ƊANDUME LGA

Registered: 97,406

Accredited: 41,071

Valid: 39,115

Rejected: 529

Cast: 39,645

APC – 23,710

PDP – 14,792

NNPP- 220

PRP – 146

3. DUTSI LGA

Registered: 64,743

Accredited: 24,298

Valid: 24119

Rejected: 161

Cast: 24,280

APC – 15,631

PDP – 8,419

NNPP- 10

PRP – 10

4. BAURE LGA

Registered: 11,3640

Accredited: 52,678

Valid: 50,894

Rejected: 1486

Cast: 52,680

APC – 32,802

PDP – 17,888

NNPP- 62

PRP – 12

5. SANDAMU LGA

Registered: 74,399

Accredited: 31,877

Valid: 31,738

Rejected: 132

Cast: 31,870

APC – 21,055

PDP – 10,641

NNPP- 01

PRP – 03

6. INGAWA LGA

Registered: 86,957

Accredited: 36,034

Valid: 34,929

Rejected: 1,066

Cast: 35,995

APC – 22,080

PDP – 12,255

NNPP- 209

PRP – 217

7. BATAGARAWA LGA

Registered: 100,069

Accredited: 41,301

Valid: 40,355

Rejected: 768

Cast: 41123

APC – 26,326

PDP – 13,510

NNPP- 212

PRP – 81

8. BINDAWA LGA

Dr Bagudu Adamu Collation Officer

Registered 88,793

Accredited 42922

Cast 42741

Valid 42305

Rejected 436

APC – 28997

PDP – 12165

NNPP- 957

PRP – 47

SDP – 06

9. KAITA LGA

Dr. Hanifat Abdulraheem Collation Officer

Registered 76526

Accredited 35568

Cast 42741

Valid 34207

Rejected 912

Cast 35119

APC – 24121

PDP – 9824

NNPP- 53

PRP – 20

SDP – 04

10. MAI ADUA LGA

Garba Abubakar Isiyaku – Collation Officer

Registered 88617

Accredited 40768

Valid 40130

Rejected 435

Cast 40565

APC – 28436

PDP – 11506

NNPP- 68

PRP – 10

SDP – 03

11. ZANGO LGA

Mustapha – Collation Officer

Registered 73235

Accredited 30659

Valid 30324

Rejected 268

Cast 30592

APC – 19757

PDP – 10477

NNPP- 04

PRP – 14

SDP – 04

12. RIMI LGA

Umar Saidu – Collation Officer

Registered 95642

Accredited 43188

Valid 42629

Rejected 538

Cast 43167

APC – 28202

PDP – 13823

NNPP- 397

PRP – 37

SDP – 10

13. KUSADA LGA

Kamaludeen Suleiman Kabo – Collation Officer

Registered 61313

Accredited 25602

Valid 24984

Rejected 392

Cast 25376

APC – 13750

PDP – 11151

NNPP- 05

PRP – 17

SDP – 02

14. MANI LGA

– Collation Officer

Registered 114440

Accredited 43718

Valid 46,347

Rejected 974

Cast 47321

APC – 29678

PDP – 16180

NNPP- 231

PRP – 28

SDP – 10

15. SAFANA LGA

Ayinde Abdulrazak – Collation Officer

Registered 83882

Accredited 26879

Valid 26129

Rejected 715

Cast 26844

APC – 15417

PDP – 10450

NNPP- 09

PRP – 53

SDP – 143

16. FUNTUA LGA

AL – Collation Officer

Registered 147391

Accredited 53353

Valid 52601

Rejected 705

Cast 53306

APC – 31924

PDP – 19849

NNPP- 314

PRP – 218

SDP – 03

17. DAURA LGA

Registered 97136

Accredited 38186

Valid 37549

Rejected 492

Cast 38041

APC – 26548

PDP – 10689

NNPP- 78

PRP – 27

SDP – 08