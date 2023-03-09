Katsina governorship: NNPP running mate endorses APC’s Radda

Alhaji Rabe Darma, Running Mate to Alhaji Nura Khalil, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in katsina state, has endorsed the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Dikko Radda, for the seat

Darma endorsed the APC candidate on Thursday in Katsina.

He said Radda’s victory would boost development in Katsina State.

According to him, the state is in need of someone with the capacity to govern with sincerity and honesty.

“Dr Dikko Radda has the capacity, the qualifications and experience to move the state out of the woods; we need to attain our goals,” Darma said.

He called on NNPP supporters to back the APC candidate in the March 18 election.

Responding, Radda appreciated Darma for the support towards his victory and success of the APC in the election and pledged to run an inclusive government if elected.

Reacting to his deputy’s action, Khalil described it as a betrayal.

“I am not aware of any alliance. Such action will not discourage me from pursuing the bid to become the governor of Katsina State.

“It is disappointing that my running mate and other NNPP officials want to sell the party,” he said.