Kashamu loyalists, Amosun supporters, others endorse Abiodun for second term

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections scheduled for next Saturday, scores of loyalists of the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, supporters of late Senator Buruji Kashamu and Jimi Lawal, have endorsed and agreed to work for the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Also, the Allied Peoples Movement candidate in the last Saturday National Assembly election for Ipokia/Yewa South Federal Constituency, Kolawole Lawal, dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress.

The endorsements, which took place in different locations in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Sunday, saw members from the 20 Local Government Areas and the 236 wards publicly endorsing Governor Abiodun for a second term.

Speaking at Itoko, Abeokuta South Local Government Area, one of the leaders of the Kashamu group, Ola Kukoyi, noted that the group with a strength running into thousands across the state was determined to ensure that Abiodun’s second term ambition became a reality.

Kukoyi disclosed that after the death of their leader, Senator Buruji Kashamu, they opted for a more presentable candidate in Jimi Lawal but was schemed out from the affairs of the party.

He said the group no longer saw a future with the PDP in the state with over 160 unresolved court cases, adding that they can all see for themselves that Governor Abiodun remained the best candidate that the state would need for continued prosperity.

The PDP chieftain, who also commended the governor for embarking on the infrastructural development of the state, acknowledged his contributions towards the construction of an airport in the state.

“When our leader died, we decided we couldn’t be looking, we searched for a candidate that is presentable for the state, we picked Jimi Adebisi Lawal, we all know what is happening both from the national to the state level of PDP,

“The party is filled with legal matters, we have over 160 cases in court and that can’t take us anywhere, we’ve been out of government for over sixteen years now and we are all seeing the good things you’ve been doing.

“We can all see that since the state was created, the plane has not landed here before, and just last week, we saw two planes landing here in Ogun State, well done sir.

“We now decided to stand behind a person who means well for our state and therefore, we decided that the Joshua of our time who will lead us to the Promised Land is Prince Dapo Abiodun,” Kukoyi submitted.

In his response, Governor Abiodun, while welcoming his endorsement by a faction of the PDP, noted that he would look out for their success.

He assured them that they would be duly recognized and accepted by the All Progressives Congress in the state when they eventually defect, adding that they would not regret their decision.

While urging them to talk to their people on the need to come out and vote him for the continued prosperity of the state, the governor noted that his second term would continue to ensure the development of the state.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Yemi Sanusi, while welcoming the decision of the group to endorse Governor Abiodun for a second term, urged them to go back to their various wards and local governments before their formal defection to the APC.

In a related development, a House of Representatives aspirant in Abeokuta South, Akeem Amosun, and his teeming supporters have unanimously endorsed governor Abiodun for second term in office

Speaking at an event in Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta, where he and his supporters met with the governor, Amosun said his supporters are made up of mainly traders, artisans and civil servants who are not politicians, promising to deliver 50,000 votes to the governor in the governorship election.

Governor Abiodun, in his response, lauded them for the trust reposed in him, calling on them to impress it on their friends, family members, and colleagues to vote APC on March 11.