Kano Peace C’ttee delegation meets Ganduje, Kwankwaso over violent-free election

Ganduje and Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

A powerful delegation of the Kano Peace Committee has on Thursday met with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his predecessor, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso over peaceful and violent-free elections in the state ahead of the governorship and state house of assembly polls.

The Co-Chair of the committee, Amb. Ibrahim Waiya stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after leading the delegation on a visit to Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso at his Kano residence located along Miller road.

Amb. Waiya said the committee is a neutral body solely out to ensure peace reign in the state before, during and after the elections.

According to him, “The Kano Peace Committee is on a visit to political stakeholders in Kano towards ensuring peaceful conduct of the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

“We discussed a lot of issues around their fears, grivienances and concerns raised.

“We are able to understand the issues raised and we are ready to address them.

“We really want to see what we can do to engage other stakeholders.

‘Kano Peace Committee is a neutral platform. We are not for any party rather we are just trying to seek for their own intervention to allow for peace to reign in Kano. That is our only fundamental concern.

“Some of the key issues were around fairness and Justice. They need to be treated with fairness and Justice. That there were a lot of atrocities against their members and they are not being treated fairly especially with regards to infamous case of Doguwa/Tudun-Wada Federal Constituency where the suspected perpetrator has been released on bail and that is not fair as they believe that Justice will not be done to them.

“Earlier this morning we had a closed door meeting with the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and we have just met the former Governor, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

“We are to meet with head of Security agencies and later the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,” Waiya however stated.

Recall that there have been tension in the state arising from accusations and counter accusations between the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and other opposition parties in the state over alleged plots to use thugs to disrupt the polls.