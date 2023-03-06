Kano: NNPP urges security agencies to provide violence-free poll

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State has urged security agencies to provide a peaceful and violence-free March 11 Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.



A Chieftain of the party, Dr Bappa Bichi, made the appeal on Monday at a news conference in Kano.

Bichi said that the desire of Nigerians to elect leaders of their choice would only be possible if security agencies provided a level playing field for all political parties.



According to him, this will pave way for free, fair and credible election.



He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be neutral, fair and non-partisan in the discharge of their duties during and after the exercise.



According to him, the NNPP is a peace loving party and has been carrying out its activities without any form of political violence and thuggery.



“Let me use this opportunity to affirm that our party, the NNPP, cannot and will never submit to intimidation or threat by anyone.

“We will not sit idle and watch our members being harassed, intimidated by the present administration for no reason whatsoever,’’ said the party chieftain.



According to him, the Federal Government needs to ensure that a level playing field is provided to all relevant and eligible stakeholders to participate in the election exercise without threats to lives and property.



” We will never allow the people’s mandate to be stolen. They stole it in 2019 .We restrained our supporters and stopped them from taking to streets to protest.

“This time around it will be difficult to restraint our supporters again,” he cautioned.