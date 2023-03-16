Kano NNPP demands release of members 

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has called for the release of six of its members arrested in Madobi and Municipal Local Government Areas of the state by officials of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

A Chieftain of the party, Dr Bappa Bichi, made the appeal while addressing a news conference on Thursday in Kano.

Bichi gave the names of the arrested persons as Suyudi Hassan, Sama’ila Hausawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Hausawa, Alhaji Habibu, Habu Tabule and Malam Samaila Mangu.

Bichi alleged that the DSS had on Wednesday night illegally arrested six of their members in Municipal and Madobi town of Madobi local government areas of the state and took them to undisclosed locations.

“This is one of the hatchet jobs that the Director of the DSS is being kept to do – arrest our leaders, scare our supporters, suppress our votes, and create a ripe environment to rig the election,” he alleged.

The chieftain also called for thorough investigation into the violence inciting and provocative activities of some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the Saturday poll.

He explained that the party have suspended its planned peaceful protest following a letter the party received from the Nigeria Police Force, notifying the party that all rallies, procession and protests should be put on hold by all political parties.

“In compliance with the DIG Zone 1 of Nigeria Police, and because of the tremendous amount of respect we have for the Police Force, we have decided to put the planned peaceful protest on hold.

“We are also putting the protest on hold because higher authorities from Abuja have reached out to the national headquarters of our party and assured us that every necessary step is being taken to address our grievances,” he said.