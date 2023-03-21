Kano lifts dawn to dusk curfew

Abdullahi Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

Kano state government has lifted the dawn to dusk curfew imposed in the state with a view to avoid breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the announcement of the results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Muhammad Garba, made the announcement lifting the curfew in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

According to him, “the decision to lift the curfew was after careful review of the situation and the relative calm throughout the state”.

The commissioner however called on commercial banks, public servants and the people in the state to come out and continue with their normal businesses or day to day activities.