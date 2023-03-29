Kano Guber: Gawuna concede defeat, congratulates Governor-elect, Abba Kabir

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has on Wednesday conceded defeat and congratulated his rival, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and the state governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

Gawuna stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Musa Fagge.

He quoted Gawuna also calling on Kano people and APC supporters to continue to be law-abiding.

According to the statement, “I am congratulating him and I pray for him for Allah’s guidance in his administration.

“Initially, we have prayed to Allah to choose what is best for us because he is the Almighty who gives power to whom he wishes.

“Even though our party has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complain to them to review the election due to some irregularities but today it (INEC) has issued the pronounced winner with a certificate of return. I have taken it in good faith.

“I am thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for coming out to seek for the support of Kano electorates to vote for me.

“To the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-Elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima and my leader Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thank you for your immeasurable contribution.

“I am therefore expressing my appreciation to the Kano people and the APC supporters for casting their votes for us. Thank you for your unwavering support.

“I am commending All members of our campaign council, party exco and stalwarts for their dedication, loyalty and commitment.

“My gratitude goes to my family, friends and associates for standing with me all through the electioneering process,” the statement reads.

Recall that the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf had on Wednesday after receiving his certificate of return at the INEC headquarters extended olive branch to Gawuna and other contestants who contested and lost at the March 18th, 2023 governorship election to come and join hands with his government to bring dividends of democracy to people of the state.