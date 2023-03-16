Kano govt raises alarm over recruitment of fake election observers by NNPP

Kano map

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state government has raised alarm over information it received on planned use of suspected election observers by members of the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state to perpetrate a network of election rigging during and after the Saturday governorship and state House of Assembly election.

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano.

“The NNPP has perfected plans to use bogus election observers to infiltrate polling centres to influence unsuspecting voters and collation centres with a view to having access to the place to commit election malfeasance.

“Out of desperation, the NNPP has cloned identity of accredited observers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for more than 150 of its members in the metropolitan area to execute the reprehensible act” he stated.

Malam Garba therefore called the public to report any of such imposters to the police and also called security agencies to decisively deal with the situation.