Kano Central: I don’t know why INEC insisted on Shekarau, says Hanga

says truth has prevailed

By Ibrahim Hassan- Wuyo

Senator-elect for Kano Central, Rufai Hanga has said that with the Supreme Court judgement that made INEC declare him the winner of the Senatorial election for Kano Central instead of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau whose name was earlier announced, the truth has prevailed and he is extremely grateful to Almighty Allah.

He said in an interview that he does not even know why in the first place, the Electoral body would announce the name of Shekarau who was not even a member of the party that was on the ballot.

Recall that Shekarau had since left the NNPP and joined the PDP, but his name remained in the INEC record for the Kano Central Senatorial election, despite several litigations before the Supreme Court finally ruled in favour of Senator-elect, Rufai Hanga.