Kano Central Controversy: APC to approach NASS tribunal – Party Chair

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC over the weekend said it is set to approach the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal to seek redress over the controversy that trailed the Kano Central Senatorial seat.

The State Party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas who made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano, said it has directed it legal team to that effect in order to reclaim it mandate.

Recall that the whole controversies surrounding the Kano Central senatorial seat started when the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared Ibrahim Shekarau winner of the just concluded NASS election under the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, whereas he has forfeited the seat after dumping the party to join the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall also that a Supreme Court verdict on Friday ordered that the INEC declare Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga (NNPP candidate) winner in place of Shekarau.

Abbas in the statement however said the decision to approach the tribunal followed several appeal to the INEC to review it decision after declaring Shekarau winner but failed.

He also faulted media reports on the Supreme Court verdict describing it as misleading noting that neither Senator Ibrahim Shekarau nor Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga were parties to the case which was the subject of the Supreme Court’s Judgement and it is an elementary principle of law that Judgement cannot be delivered in favour of a person who is not a party to a suit or appeal.

According to him, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (A.P.C.) was drawn to the misleading news publication/report widely circulated on several mass media, print and social media platforms alleging that the Supreme Court had declared and returned Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga as the winner of the 2023 General Election for the member of the Senate representing Kano Central Senatorial District of Kano State held on 25th February, 2023, and ordered that a Certificate of Return be issued to him to that effect in place of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

“The party states that the said report is absolutely false and a misrepresentation of the Judgement of the Supreme Court. The party call on media practitioners to be professional, thorough and verify facts before reporting them so as not to misinform the general public and ridicule the judiciary which is the last hope of the common man.

“For the avoidance of doubt and in order to set the record straight as well as properly informing the general public about the clear facts and circumstances, the subject matter of the civil action before the Federal High Court, Abuja Division (Coram: Honourable Justice Z.B. Abubakar) in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1632/2022, N.N.P.P. v. I.N.E.C, which cumulated in the Supreme Court’s decision delivered today, had absolutely nothing to do with the declaration and return of Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga as the winner of the 2023 General Election for the member of the Senate representing Kano Central Senatorial District of Kano State.

“Furthermore, and importantly so, neither Senator Ibrahim Shekarau nor Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga were parties to the case which was the subject of the Supreme Court’s Judgement and it is an elementary principle of law that Judgement cannot be delivered in favour of a person who is not a party to a suit or appeal.

“Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga who was never a candidate in the just concluded election cannot be declared and returned as the winner of the said election. Doing so, will amount to an affront to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“By the law, INEC has already declared Senator Ibrahim Shekarau as the winner of the 2023 General Election and as such cannot make a second declaration and return of another person as the winner of the same election.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, has in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, written to INEC appealing to it to review its decision on the declaration and return of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who was not qualified to contest as at the time of the conduct of the election. However, INEC having failed to exercise its powers of review under Section 65 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, despite the appeal from us, the party and its candidate had directed its team of lawyers to approach the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal for redress so to reclaim the mandate of the party lawfully entitled to it and its candidate by the majority of the lawful vote cast at the election.

“Before the mandate of the party is restored and secured, the party appeal to its teaming members and supporters, to remain calm, peaceful and have faith in the judicial process in Nigeria. We call on them to continue enlightening the public not to cast their vote in favour of NNPP in the next election as just like the case of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga, the NNPP has no candidate in all the elections as there are pending cases on the issue of NNPP candidates in the 2023 General Elections,” the party chairman, Abbas however stated.