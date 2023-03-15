Kano: Be neutral, apolitical to ensure free, credible polls – CP tells officers

Kano map

receives additional manpower, equipment from Force headquarters

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Dauda has called on officers and men in the command to remain neutral and apolitical in order to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the state during the governorship and state house of assembly polls.



CP Dauda made the call in a series of meetings with the members of the Command’s Management Team, Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).



In a statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna quoted the Police Commissioner also calling on the relevant actors in the forthcoming elections to play the game by the rules, eschew thuggery and violence in order to ensure peace reign in the state during and after the election.



According to the statement, “In a series of meetings with the members of the Command’s Management Team, Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), the Commissioner of Police appreciates the Officers for their efforts in crime fighting.



“He charged the officers to continue to be neutral, apolitical, firm, steadfast and committed to ensuring free, fair, credible, transparent and successful 2023 Kano State Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections.



“He called on actors to play the game by the rules, eschew thuggery and violence so as have peace during and after the election.



“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the State for their continuous support, prayers, encouragement and cooperation.



“While appreciating and congratulating the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, for his dedication to fulfilling his policing vision and mission, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda, charged Officers and Men of the Command to continue to be committed with a renewed vigour and determination in fighting all forms of crime and criminality.

“The Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Mamman Dauda, have received additional Manpower, Operational Vehicles, Non-lethal Weapons, Personnel Protective Equipment and Anti-riot Equipment from Force Headquarters, Abuja ahead of the March 18 Kano State Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections,” the statement however reads.