Kano: APC gov. candidate congratulates NNPP, Yusuf 

Kano map

The Kano State APC Governorship Candidate in the March 18, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, has accepted defeat and congratulated the candidate of the NNPP, Mr Abba Yusuf, for winning the election in the state.

Gawuna, the incumbent Deputy Governor of Kano State, conveyed his congratulations in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Hassan Musa-Fagge.

“I am congratulating him and I pray for him for Allah’s guidance in his administration.

“Initially we have prayed to Allah to choose what is best for us because he is the Almighty who gives power to whom He wishes.

“Even though our party has written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complain to review the election due to some irregularities, but today it has issued the pronounced winner with Certificate of Return. I have taken it in good faith.

“I am thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for coming out to seek for the support of Kano electorate to vote for me,” he stated.

“To the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and my leader, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thank you for your immeasurable contribution.

“I am expressing my appreciation to the Kano people and the APC supporters for casting their votes for the party.

“I am commending all members of our campaign council, party exco and stalwarts for their dedication, loyalty and commitment.

“My gratitude also goes to my family, friends and associates for standing with me all through the electioneering process,” the statement read in part.

Besides, Gawuna called on Kano people and APC supporters to remain law abiding.