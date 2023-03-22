Kano APC calls for redeployment of INEC Commissioner

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has called for the immediate redeployment of the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner Amb Abdu Zango from the state.

Following a peaceful protest to the INEC office on Wednesday the Kano APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas presented a petition calling for the immediate redeployment of Amb Abdu Zango from Kano State.

The ruling party also called for an investigation of the circumstances behind the declaration of Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP as the winner of March 18 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday declared Abba Kabir Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of the governorship election in Kano.

Announcing the result in Kano, the state Returning Officer, Prof Doko Ibrahim, the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to emerge victorious, while Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came second with 892,705 votes.

Abbas, who was represented by the party’s Legal Adviser, Mr Abdul Adamu Fagge, insisted that the election should be declared inconclusive.

“The REC manifestly affirmed the allegations of partisanship, favoritism and rigging against him when on 20th March 2023 he connived with the Returning Officer to declare Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP as the winner of the Governorship election instead of declaring the election inconclusive”, he said

According to him, 273,442 voters, have been disenfranchised through cancellation, and they are more than twice the number of voters in the margin between the two leading candidates of NNPP and APC which is 128,897

He further stated that this contradicts the combined provisions of Section 24, 51 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Article 62 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Election, 2022, and items 4.2.16, Note 32 at page 84 and item 6 of the table at page 93 of the Manual for Election Officials, 2022.

“It is in view of the foregoing that we once again register our loss of confidence in the Kano REC and demand for his immediate redeployment in line with the dictates of the law, impartiality and respect for due process and the rule of law” he stated.