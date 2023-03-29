‘Kanaani’ Exposes The Realities Of Human Trafficking, says Enabulele

Bright Enabulele, the founder of Oduwacoin, has expressed his admiration for ‘Kanaani’, a Nollywood blockbuster produced by Tola Olatunji.

‘Kanaani’ will premiere on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills, United States (US).

In a series of tweets where Enabulele noted that he had already seen the film through a private screening, he revealed that ‘Kannani’ is a powerful and eye-opening movie that provides a harrowing account of the realities of human trafficking, which affects millions of people around the world.

“As someone who is passionate about using technology to promote social justice and equity, I believe that it is our collective responsibility to confront the issue of human trafficking head-on. This movie offers an important starting point for understanding the scope and impact of this issue and the urgent need for action.

“One of the themes that stood out to me in this film is the power of community and solidarity in combating human trafficking. Oduwacoin, the first pan-African cryptocurrency, has also created a global community of individuals who share a common interest in creating a more equitable world. This movie shows the importance of coming together to confront difficult issues and make a positive impact.

“Another theme that resonated with me in this film is the importance of advocacy and awareness-raising,” the tweets read partly.

Heaping praises on Olatunji, and Afritalent Agency, Enabulele, also known as Nana Obudadzie Oduwa I, added that “as leaders in our communities, it is our responsibility to use our platforms and influence to raise awareness of issues like human trafficking and to advocate for meaningful change.

“I believe that we have a unique opportunity to use our platform and resources to promote social justice and equity, and this film is a powerful reminder of why this work is so important.”