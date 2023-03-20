Kaduna Speaker, Ibrahim Zailani wins Igabi West constituency

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the election for Igabi West Constituency of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Returning officer, Professor Bashir Yusuf Abubakar, said, Hon. Zailani scored the highest number of valid votes cast.

“Rt. Hon. Zailani polled 45849 votes to defeat his closest òpponent Ibrahim Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 23,163 votes,” he said.

Labour Party (LP ) candidate and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 1698 and 1242 votes respectively to come third and fourth.