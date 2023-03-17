Kaduna Speaker debunks alleged plan to disrupt guber election 

Calls for Investigation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The attention of the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly and Chairman Northern Speakers forum Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani has been drawn to a wild allegation from the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Hon. Muhammad Ali where he alleged that the speaker has been contacted to destruct the Saturday 18th March election.



This was contained in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani and made Available to the Press .

He said “ordinarily such wild and unsubstantiated allegation does not worth being dignified with a response but to right the wrong to avoid good people of Kaduna State believing the falsehood.

“Let me reiterate in very clear terms that the Speaker a gentle man to the core who is loved by his people is too civilized to engage in such act of importing thugs to destruct the selection under whatever guise.

“The people of his constituents belief in his capability and has always delivered dividiends of democracy to the good people that he represents and the State at large through his qualitative leadership as Speaker.



“I wish to sound a note of caution to the former lawmaker to be guided in his unfounded allegations to avoid creating and inciting people into violence.



“I also wish to urge the security agencies to invite him for questioning and should be held responsible for any break down of law and order occasioned by his allegation.



“I therefore wish to appeal to the good people of Kaduna State to disregard such allegation for lack of substance and credibility. It is a complete falsehood.



“The speaker is committed to free, fair credible and violent free polls and urge all to come out and vote candidates of their choice without fear of any molestation.”