Kaduna: Red Goats Shepherds cautions against early celebration for Ashiru 

-As PDP in early lead in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A support group for the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, the Red Goats Shepherds have been cautioned not to start any celebration in Kaduna State for the alleged victory of Isa Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)., until INEC announced the official results of the governorship and state assembly elections conducted in the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan was in an early lead after the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) declared results from seven local government Areas of the state.

The INEC Returning Officer, Kaduna state in the ongoing coalition exercise, Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto declared the results at the commission’s state headquarters on Sunday.

The LGAs declared so far were Giwa, Sanga, Kajuru, Ikara, Makarfi, Jaba and Kaura LGAs.

PDP has won 5 out of the seven LGAs declared, while the Guber Candidate of the rulling All Progressive Congress, (APC) Senator Uba Sani trails behind with wins in two LGAs.

The five LGs won by PDP were: Kaura, Sanga, Jaba, Kajuru and Makarfi LGAs, while APC won

Giwa and Ikara LG with slight margins.

The breakdown of the results are as follows:

Kaura LGA-

PDP 15,108

APC 7748

LP 12950

NNPP 818

GIWA LGA

APC 30,773

PDP 28,869

LP221

NNPP 549

SANGA LGA

APC 12,338

PDP 13,119

LP 2135

NNPP 457

KAJURU LGAs

APC 8271

PDP 23,115

LP 1773

NNPP 982

JABA LGA-

APC 7,564

PDP 14616

LP 2871

NNPP 174

MAKARFI LGA

APC 25,678

PDP 26128

LP 278

NNPP 532

IKARA LGA

APC 29066

PDP 28,612

LP 692

NNPP 550