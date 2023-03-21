Kaduna polls: Guber results contrary to wish of Kaduna people  – PDP’s Ashiru 

Extends gratitude to all supporters

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru has said that xraying the entire electoral process, including the announced result which favoured APC’s Uba Sani, totally didn’t reflect the wish of majority of Kaduna voters.

He said that would form the basis for future actions that could be taken by him and the party.

In a statement issued to journalists by Reuben Buhari, the PDP guber candidate extended his sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to individuals and groups who sacrificed their time and resources during the electoral processes in the state.

Ashiru noted that the dedication, commitment, and confidence shown on him by all, including political colleagues, truly humbled him.

According to him: “people who believed in the vision my party and I stood for showed exemplary dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to our project. Despite challenges that include fuel and cash scarcity, insecurity, and threat, people still braved the odds to go and vote. And while the announcement of the result went through several postponements, they patiently and peacefully waited. I remain grateful for such commendable passion and support, especially the insight and guidance provided to me.”

He further called on all supporters of the PDP and those who desire genuine leadership in Kaduna State to remain calm and peaceful.

According to him, xraying the entire electoral process, including the announced result which totally didnt reflect the wish of majority of Kaduna voters, would form the basis for future actions that could be taken by him and the party. “Once again, Ashiru extends his gratitude to everyone.”