By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon Mohammed Isah Ashiru in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kaduna state has reiterated his confidence in the judiciary and assured of recovering his “stolen mandate ” in court.

According to him, “I will not leave any stone unturned to achieve this because it is the people’s mandate.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani as the winner of the governorship election in the State.

But while addressing a press conference on Thursday, Ashiru said he will fight to recover his mandate, to a logical conclusion, using legal means.

He appealed to PDP supporters to remain calm and not take the law into their hands.

“Kaduna cannot afford to miss peace at this critical period of the democratic journey. I have confidence that we will recover the mandate. The mandate is not mine. The mandate is for the good people of Kaduna State. And I have the responsibility to make sure we recover the mandate. We will recover the mandate for the people by the special grace of God.

“We have laid down procedures and we have laws in the land on how to recover our mandate. Going to court is the second opinion we have here. The first one is to seek administrative intervention by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The second is going to court. The first court has to do with the tribunal, to Appeal court and to Supreme court. Let me assure you that we have confidence in the Nigerian judiciary. And it is the last hope of the common man. I don’t have any fear of going to court because I have confidence in the legal institution, and they will do justice to the case by the special grace of God.

“I want to assure you that our people are

law-abiding. They will never be part of disgruntled elements. We have processes that we will follow to retrieve our mandate. I want to assure you that even if we are going on protest, it will be peaceful. I want to assure you that none of our members will be found wanting as long as keeping peace in Kaduna State. Kaduna State is fragile.

“The security situation is something that we are still battling in the State to get our two eyes closed while sleeping after years of APC administration. We will not encourage any of our members to go and do what is not correct. Peace is something that we must cherish and make sure that the State remains in peace.

“I want to thank the good people of Kaduna for coming out en mass to cast their votes for the betterment of all the people of the State. I know they have done their best to elect the PDP for Sir Kashim Ibrahim House. But unfortunately, because of the power that is, a lot of things had happened and the resultant effect is what we have today. It is unfortunate and it is something that will remain in the sand of history. I want to assure you that Hon. Ashiru is law-abiding and the supporters are law-abiding and we will continue to do the same.

“I want to call on the good people of Kaduna State to remain calm, and be law-abiding. And I want to assure the general public that our party, the PDP is studying the situation, and very soon we will issue a statement that we will leave no stone unturned until the victory is returned to the good people of Kaduna State. I will remain focused, and I will never be distracted. The truth is that we are going to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion by the special grace of God”. he said.