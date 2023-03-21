Kaduna guber results not expression of peoples’ will but APC, INEC – Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has said the declared result of the just concluded governorship election in the state is not an expression of the peoples but that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Though not contesting in the election, Sani backed candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru.

Recall that INEC had on Monday declared Uba Sani winner of the keenly contested governorship poll.

He was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for Kaduna State and Vice Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis.

Sani polled a total of 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 719,196 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Jonathan Asake, came a distant third after polling 58,283 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Suleiman Hunkuyi scored 21,405 votes.