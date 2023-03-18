Kaduna guber: PDP’s Ashiru defeats APC’s Uba Sani at Govt House polling unit 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Isa Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party defeated the APC governorship candidate Uba Sani at a polling unit inside Sir, Kashim Ibrahim House polling unit in Kaduna on Saturday.

Ashiru of the PDP polled 77 while Uba Sani of the APC got 44.

The Presiding Officer of the unit, Ibrahim Nura Baso, declared the result at the registration area under Badiko in Kaduna South Local Government Area.