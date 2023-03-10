Kaduna Guber: It’s a hot race to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In Kaduna State, the Political heartbeat of the nation, the contest for Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the Kaduna Government House, has been narrowed to two contestants. Rt.Hon. Isa Muhammad Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent Senator, Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pundits were however,sceptical on where the pendulum would swing during the elections of March 18th, 2023.

Truly, Uba Sani had committed so much time and resources in the campaign. If his energy and enthusiasm would be the yardstick to consider,the electorates would have asked him to take a bow and go .

Conversely, some policies of the APC government at the state and federal levels, had made the people so angry and were earnestly waiting for election day. “Even the broadcast in Hausa by the President,Buhari, was not enough to pacify us.Cash crunch and fuel scarcity have dampen our morale,” Jinjiri Abu, a trader has said.

For now,sensitive materials for the Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Kaduna state were returned back to the CBN for safe keeping.

This came on the heels of the postponement of the governorship and state assembly elections to the 18th of March, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, the PDP in Kaduna State has predicted that if the election would be postponed a hundred times, they would certainly send the El-Rufai led APC government packing because the people of Kaduna state were no longer happy with the policies of the incumbent Government.

PDP alleged that the government through its policies allegedly induced hunger and were now,through the APC Campaign machinery in the state,distributing noodles and peanuts to an impoverished electorate as elections were around the corner.

A former Minister of Aviation and currently the incumbent Chairman of the PDP in Kaduna State; Hassan Hyet, told journalists that El-Rufai and his annointed candidate have sensed defeat in the incoming elections, as was exemplified in the last election in which all the Senatorial zones in Kaduna State were won by the PDP.

According to Hyet, the dou was traversing nooks and crannies of Kaduna State, using state powers and security agencies to threaten traditional rulers , lesser monarchs and other government officials. ” They threatened them that whoever fails to deliver his polling unit to the APC would be dismissed,” he alleged.

Mass arrests.

Meanwhile, the arrest of some stalwarts of the PDP in the state, was linked to the El-Rufai government.

A leaked document, according to the PDP; revealed that not fewer than 80 influential members of the PDP from across the state,were blacklisted allegedly by the El-Rufai government to be arrested, using the security agencies,and be detained till after the elections.

The state PDP Chairman who alleged that the APC government had no regards for the rule of law, sought help from the international community against a “democratic government poised to crush the opposition using federal might “

The Kano businessman connection:

Already, some members of the PDP in the state have alleged that one of the richest Nigerians of Northern extraction, was bankrolling the election of many candidates of the ruling APC in the state .They alleged that although son of Governor El-Rufai, Bello was declared winner of the Kaduna North Federal Constituency;it was the intervention of the businessman who was alleged to have sent hundreds of millions on the evening of that elections ‘ day, that tilted the political game in favour of the APC candidate.

Bello El-Rufa’i won because of his philanthropy:

Some members of the PDP who were not happy with the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Sama’ila Suleiman, however defended Bello El-Rufa’i saying he won because for many years, the people of the constituency were allegedly abandoned.

” The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Bello singlehandedly revived the abandoned water project in a community within his constituency within hours. Something his major contender promised to do but couldn’t for the past years,” they said.

They also disclosed that through his ” Jik’a Hanta” philanthropy project, Bello El-Rufa’i had empowered thousands of previously, impoverished and dejected citizens of Kaduna North,a sign that perhaps he could do more if he assumes office in the Lower Parliament ,they reasoned .

The alleged manipulation of religion:

The PDP was doubful of the sincerity and non complicity of religious leaders as the election approaches. While Christian leaders especially from Southern Kaduna were not being hypocritic and had called on their adherents to vote for those that would emancipate them,as was captured in a statement from the head of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association,Apostle Kure,there was a crack within the Muslim leaders fold.

Sheikh Haliru Maraya has been full of energy in his crusade against the Muslim- Muslim Ticket which ,wherever he goes, he usually tells the Kaduna people that it was not only deceitful but not in consonance with the teaching of Islam for justice and fairness especially in a secular nation like ours.

For some of his counterparts alleged to have compromised by receiving lots of favours to woo their followers for the candidate of the ruling party;it was a hard job convincing the Ummah.

” An Imam was heckled and warned by the congregation for the last time; never to promote the Muslim-Muslim Ticket in a Masjid near the State University,” journalists were told.

” This is the situation across the state .People want to live together; no matter their religious or ethnic learnings,”they said.

The Ashiru Interview and negotiation with bandits

In a recent interview, the PDP gubernatorial candidate advocated for a non kinetic approach to bring an end to banditry still ravaging the state.

This,however does not go down well with the APC in Kaduna State.

APC decries Ashiru’s plan to dialogue with bandits

The Director of Strategic Communication, APC Campaign Council;Malam Ibraheem Musa said that the gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Isa Ashiru, has a poor understanding of insecurity as his solution to the problem will have disastrous consequences.

He described Ashiru’s plan ‘’as a simplistic solution to deep security and socio-political problem which manifests in criminality.’’

The APC reminded the PDP gubernatorial candidate that the federal government has formally declared bandits as terrorists, in the ‘Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021, which is contained in Volume 108 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette.

That ‘’no sovereign state or subnational should negotiate with terrorists because these people are criminals whose modus operandi is incompatible with civilized norms.’’

‘’The only way to deal with them is to treat them in the language that they understand, which is to take the battle to their hideouts and attack them to submission, which our gallant Armed Forces are now doing,’’ he said.

The PDP and their candidate in Kaduna were yet to comment on the issue.