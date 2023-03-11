Kaduna guber: Imam cries during Juma’at sermon, alleges threat to life

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Ahead of the March 18th gubernatorial election in Kaduna state, an Imam in Kaduna North Local Government Area has accused some Muslim leaders of threatening their lives if they do not toe the line of a certain political party in the state.

The Imam who betrayed emotions and cried while delivering the Juma’at sermon warned the Muslim leaders that anyone who caused the blood of his fellow human being to spill, would answer for it in the next world.

There were rumours making the rounds that some Imams were allegedly given huge amounts of money and cars to work for the success of a party next Saturday. However, the Imam who was fondly called “Malam”, asked the congregation not to engage in acts that may cause crisis before, during and after the election. “People should please go out and vote for candidates of their choice. It’s shameful to threaten or force people to vote for those they don’t like,” he said.

After reciting a long prayer in Arabic, he then burst into tears alleging that some Mallams threatened to come to the pulpit and remove him forcefully if he did not woo the congregation to vote for a certain candidate.

According to him, Malams were supposed to live a just and austere life, pointing out that it was a sin and a big mistake if they allow moneybag politicians to break their ranks for their selfish and other political reasons.

He called on Immigration, the police and other paramilitary services and the military to play a neural role and ensure the sustainability of the corporate existence of Nigeria as a nation.