Kaduna guber: El-Rufai, Uba Sani win in polling units 

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of KadunaState has delivered his Polling Unit 024 Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship and state assembly elections, according to the Presiding Officer Haruna Shafiu.

Shehu who announced the results, said the APC candidate, Senator Uba Sani polled 257 votes as against the PDP Candidate, Isa Ashiru who scored 81 votes in the governorship poll.

He announced that, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 2 votes, while ADP scored 3 votes and PRP 4 votes.

The APC also won in polling unit 026 next to where Governor El-Rufai voted, with 146 votes, while PDP scored 61 votes.

The Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 026, Maryam Abubakar, announced the results that , NNPP and Labour Party scored two and three votes respectively.

At his Polling Unit in Kawo, Kaduna North Local Government Area, the APC Governorship Candidate, Senator Uba Sani floored the PDP and other parties.

The Presiding Officer said APC’s Senator Uba Sani scored 85 votes to defeat his closest contender, PDP’s Isa Ashiru who polled 54 votes, while Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi of NNPP scored 12 votes.