Kaduna guber: Deregistered parties back APC’s Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Amalgamation of De-registered Political Parties of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter has declared support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Uba Sani.

While speaking to journalists at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna Council, the Secretary of the Forum, Amb. Matoh Hyugene Yakubu said after wide consultation with members and a network of stakeholders and opinion leaders, they decided to back Uba Sani because of his record of achievement in recent years.

“We appraised them of the clear record of achievement of distinguished Senator Dr. Uba Sani a civil society activist, a crusader for social justice, an award-winning (ICPC certified) anti-corruption crusader, and a high-performing Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“These wide-ranging consultations provided us the mandate to make the declaration of support in this press conference.

“We are disturbed by the negative signals coming from some political parties who have decided to create a political gimmick they called the “Muslim-Muslim” ticket.

“This phrase is a coinage of the opposition in Kaduna State, the APC only gave voice to our women who have been kept in the back-yard for a long; and for the last 4 years, the performance of Kaduna State women in Governance is clear for everyone to see.

“We state clearly that the combination of Sen Uba Sani and Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa, Balarabe, is a strategic strike at the political balancing act”.

“Uba Sani has done well in the areas of human capital development, while his foundation has become a source of succor to many indigent students through its scholarship scheme.

“In the 7 LGAs that made up his senatorial zone, widows, orphans, youth groups, the physically challenged benefit from the benevolence of this gentleman.

“He led the struggle for the reduction of the interest payment on soft loans that he facilitated for Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, ethnicity, or social status.

“Sen. Uba Sani took on the gory state educational infrastructure in some of the rural LGAs of his constituency on an assumption of office as senator by proposing a bill that has scaled all parliamentary processes to establish some critical educational infrastructure which includes but not limited to an Act to Establish the Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna State, Federal Medical Centre Rigassa, Kaduna State (Est., Etc.) Bill 2019 (SB.169) among others.

“We the Amalgamation of de-Registered Political Parties Kaduna State chapter, on behalf of our teeming membership in the 23 LGAs, wards, and communities, on this 14th day of March 2023, do hereby declare that we whole heartedly endorsement of the candidature of Senator Dr. Uba Sani of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) as the preferred choice for the Governor of Kaduna State in the election slated for March 18th, 2023”.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Kaduna State on the unfortunate violence that led to the loss of life in some parts of Zangon Kataf LGA in the past few days.

“We further commiserate with the people who lost their loved ones while we call on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice quickly so that full normalcy can return to the area ahead of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday.”