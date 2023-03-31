Home » News » Kaduna guber: APC’s Uba Sani gets Certificate of Return 
News

March 31, 2023

Kaduna guber: APC’s Uba Sani gets Certificate of Return 

Says he won’t discriminate 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

Amidst a packed full hall at the  premises of the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)  office in Kaduna on Friday , a Certificate of Return  was presented to Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani and the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

This followed their victory at the Governorship election in Kaduna State, as announced by INEC.

Related News

A visibly  excited Uba Sani in an interview with journalists, told hundreds of supporters and well wishers that he would be governor for all, whether the citizens voted for him or not.

” I will lead with utmost sense of humanity, responsibility and fear of Allah,” he assured. 

Later, the celebration train moved to the Yar’Adua Hall at Murtala Square Kaduna, where guests were entertained by songs dedicated to the victory of Uba Sani. 

There  were also prayer sessions and goodwill messages  by party chieftains. 

Series of prayers trailed  for the continued survival of Kaduna State , and for God to be a guide to the Governor elect in his task of governing the state come May, 2023.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.