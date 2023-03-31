Kaduna guber: APC’s Uba Sani gets Certificate of Return 

…Says he won’t discriminate

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Amidst a packed full hall at the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Kaduna on Friday , a Certificate of Return was presented to Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani and the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

This followed their victory at the Governorship election in Kaduna State, as announced by INEC.

A visibly excited Uba Sani in an interview with journalists, told hundreds of supporters and well wishers that he would be governor for all, whether the citizens voted for him or not.

” I will lead with utmost sense of humanity, responsibility and fear of Allah,” he assured.

Later, the celebration train moved to the Yar’Adua Hall at Murtala Square Kaduna, where guests were entertained by songs dedicated to the victory of Uba Sani.

There were also prayer sessions and goodwill messages by party chieftains.

Series of prayers trailed for the continued survival of Kaduna State , and for God to be a guide to the Governor elect in his task of governing the state come May, 2023.