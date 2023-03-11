Kaduna guber: ADC denies endorsing any party, candidate for guber election 

.

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State has said that it does not endorse any party or gubernatorial candidate for the March 18th election.

Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, Chairman, African Democratic Congress, Kaduna State said in a statement that African Democratic Congress, ADC, Kaduna State Chapter, with the highest Agents List and Candidates for the 2023 Election, cannot be blackmailed with fake news, be hoodwinked cheaply or intimidated under his watch.

“We remain resolute and focused ahead of the March, 18th 2023 Governorship Elections.”

“It has come to our knowledge that some political miscreants are going about carrying fake news that our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Kaduna State has aligned and endorsed one of the two major Political Parties in the State.”

“African Democratic Congress (ADC), as a Party under my Leadership neither aligned nor merged with any Political Party, nor did our Party endorse any Gubernatorial Candidate in Kaduna State.”

“However, we are in discussion and we strongly believe in good governance and will be supportive as a Party in consolidating the gains of Democracy for the People of Kaduna State.”

“African Democratic Congress (ADC), is also deeply rooted in democratic ideals where less or no emphasis is placed on religion, tribal or ethnic sentiments in choosing our leaders.”

“Our party lays emphasis on genuine partnership for development regardless of the religious, tribal or social affiliation of the candidates.”

“We therefore urge all our members and party faithful to remain steadfast and wait for instructions and directives from the state leadership,” he said.