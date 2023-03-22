Kaduna guber: 7 candidates reject results declared by INEC, petition DSS, others

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Aggrieved political parties candidates in Kaduna State under the aegis of Kaduna State Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum have rejected the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, which produced Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor elect.

This was contained in a statement signed by Amb. Sanin Yaya,Kaduna State Chairman Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on the 21st march and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The forum called on INEC to do the needful on the purported result announced which declared the APC Candidate as winner in the just concluded election, maintaining that the purported result was unacceptable to them and their supporters.

According to the statement, “Members of the Press …we wish to address you all and other loyal voters in the state on the purported election result declared by INEC which is unacceptable to us and many as well.

“On this, I wish to refer you to the Electoral Act 2022 which states that; “Where the margin of lead between the two leading candidates is less than the total number of PVCS collected in the polling unit(s);

“… where election was held or was cancelled in line with Sections 24 (2 & 3), 47 (3) and 51(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 the Returning Officer shall decline to make a return until polls have taken place in the affected Polling Unit(s) and the results incorporated into new form EC8D and subsequently recorded into form EC8E for declaration and return.”

“AGAIN! We wish to state clearly that in many Polling Units in all the Local Governments Form EC40G were filled by Returning Officers and the number of registered voters who collected their Permanent Voters Card in these polling units are more than the margin of lead/win in the Governorship Elections in Kaduna State.

“In a case like these, what we expect is that INEC should postpone announcement of results of governorships election in the state until a supplementary election is conducted in the affected polling units where elections where cancelled.

“As well, in every massive cancellation of election result conducted in many polling units during the governorship election in almost all the Local Governments in the state;

“…especially in Kudan Local Government where the election result in two (2) Wards were not entered in the collated governorship election result for the Kudan Local Government despite the fact that election was conducted in the polling units of the two wards and the result posted on INECresult viewing portal (IRev Portal).”

“Therefore, our position is that INEC has been compromised by the ruling party despite the fact that they are an umpire that is entrusted to hold a free, fair and credible election.”

“We the under-listed political parties are calling on INEC to adhere to the rule of Law, to with immediate effect cancel the Governorship result declared earlier.Political Parties are;Young Progressives Party (YPP),Allied Peoples Movement (APM),Action Peoples Party (APP),National Rescue Movement (NRM),Action Alliance (AA);All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ,Action Democratic Party (ADP).”

“Accept the assurances of our effort to save Democracy while we await INEC’s immediate action.”

The message which was signed by Amb. Sanin Yaya of the Kaduna State Chairman Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidate Forum, was copied to the Commissioner of Police,Kaduna State Command,the GOC 1 Mechanized Division, Kaduna, the Director,State Security Service, Kaduna State Command.,the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC),kaduna State Command, the State Commissioner,Ìndependent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission,Kaduna Office.