Kaduna CAN disown fake letter on Gov’ship Election, seeks probe

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Politicians desperate for power have allegedly impersonated the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, Rev.Joseph John Hayab in a fake letter currently under investigation by the police in Kaduna.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter had since, told police operatives in the state capital about the letter and solicited for an urgent investigation to unravel those behind it.

CAN also appealed to the public not to consider the letter as it was the handy work of mischief persons who derived joy from causing a crisis in Kaduna State.

The fake letter in circulation purportedly written by the Kaduna CAN on the next governorship election in Kaduna state had attracted tons of condemnation from across the population.

In a disclaimer issued by the State CAN secretary, Rev. Caleb Ma’aji, the Police were called to unravel those behind the letter. Also, to investigate the source in order to bring the mischief makers to justice.

According to CAN,

“the attention of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has been drawn to a fake letter circulating on Social Media and other platforms in the name of CAN pretending that the letter was written and signed by the CAN Chairman, Rev Joseph John Hayab.”

“CAN want the public to note the following: The letterhead with the fake press statement is a counterfeit with a made-up office address, and fake stories and carries a fabricated signature of the Chairman.”

“In CAN’s constitution, it was the duty of the CAN Secretary to write letters for circulation and not the Chairman.The wording of the letter is not from CAN.

This letter disclaiming the fake letter is on CAN’s original letterhead which is different from the counterfeit letter. The said meeting and oath-taking mentioned in the fake letter only exist in the wildest imagination of the writer and are false.”

“Accordingly, the firm position of CAN Kaduna state on the fake letter is that: Christians and the general public should kindly disregard the fake letter as it is the handy work of mischief makers desperate to fuel a religious crisis in the state.”

“CAN request the police to investigate the source of the fake letter and bring the impersonator(s) to face the full wrath of the law. CAN understands hat the authors of the false press statement are desperate and they aim to confuse the electorate in the state who are resilient to choose whom they want to be the next governor.”

“CAN thanks the Christendom and the general public in the state for their resolve to vote in leaders with a willingness to work for unity and peace ensuring equity and justice, regardless of religious or ethnic background and calls on all eligible voters to come out en mass to during the gubernatorial election on Saturday, 11th March 2023,” the disclaimer stated.

CAN, therefore, appealed for calm and tolerance to guarantee peaceful conduct of the March 11, 2023 elections in the State.