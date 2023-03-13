Kaduna APC: LG Coordinator in viral video allegedly sabotaging APC candidates 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyu

There was an alleged anti-party activity in the Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) as was revealed in a video clip where a Campaign Coordinator of the party’s gubernatorial candidate was seen thanking constituents for defeating Tinubu other APC Candidates in some polling units within the state.

Ahead of the March 18th Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, a Coordinator of the Presidential candidate in Kaduna State has expressed gratitude to constituents for voting against the APC Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, it’s Senatorial Candidate, Muhammad Sani Dattijo and House of Representative Candidate, Honourable Zayyan Ibrahim in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections held on the 25th February.

In the viral 2:22 minutes video obtained by journalists, the coordinator was seen in a meeting with traditional and religious leaders thanking them for defeating Tinubu who is a non-northerner and other APC candidates as his conspirators.

“We thank you for voting Hussaini Jallo of the PDP as directed from the above and for defeating APC candidates in the last elections as agreed,” he said.

The coordinator was further heard saying at the meeting “In the same manner, we urge you to mobilize enmass on Saturday 18th to vote only for Uba Sani in the APC, whom I know personally, and the PDP Assembly Candidates; Hon Danbala and Honourable Ibrahim Awwal to defeat Hon Baban Halima and Honourable Yusuf Zailani of the APC.”

“We are not bothered about party affiliations, we are only concerned about the candidates,” the Coordinator was caught in the video,saying.

It will be recalled that election results declared in lgabi Local Government Area for Saturday Presidential revealed Atiku Abubakar of PDP polled 45,962 to defeat APC Bola Tinubu who scored 37,759

Similarly, the National Assembly elections results also showed Hussaini Jallo of the PDP scoring 46,189 votes against Hon Ibrahim Zayyan of the APC who got 41,331 votes.

Igabi Local Government area has been a traditional stronghold of the APC since 2015 but anti-party activities in the area, people said,led to the defeat of the party at the polls.