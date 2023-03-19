Kabir’s NNPP wins 8 of 12 LGs in Kano

…NNPP Campaign DG, Makoda fails to deliver LG
By Bashir Bello
KANO — The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Abba Yusuf Kabir has won eight out of twelve Local Government Areas released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
This was as the All Progressive Congress candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna won remaining four LGAs.
The results were released by the INEC Returning Officer for the Governorship election in the state, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim who doubles as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria.
The results also showed that the campaign Director General of the NNPP and former Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ali Makoda lost his local government to the APC.
Results of Kano State governorship election
Rano LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Adamu Jibril Alhassan
Registered voters: 85,893
Accredited voters: 36,780
Result
APC: 17,090
NNPP: 18,040
PDP: 225
ADP: 80
Valid: 35,899
Rejected: 439
Total vote cast: 36,338
4 PU recorded disruption and over voting
Rogo LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Shehu Usman
Registered voters: 117,162
Accredited voters: 30,647
Result
APC: 11,112
NNPP: 18,559
PDP: 124
ADP: 42
Valid: 30,065
Rejected: 336
Total vote cast: 30,401
Cancellation of 36 PUs across 5 wards due to violence
Makoda LGA: APC won
Collation Officer: Prof. Nuradeen Magaji
Registered voters: 75,487
Accredited voters: 31,601
Result
APC: 15,006
NNPP: 13,956
PDP: 101
ADP: 83
Valid: 29,383
Rejected: 221
Total vote cast: 29,604
Cancellation in 6 RAs and 13 PUs
Votes affected – 7,176
Kunchi LGA: APC won
Collation Officer: Prof. Abdulmalik Awwal
Registered voters: 62,928
Accredited voters: 25,306
Result
APC: 13,215
NNPP: 10,674
PDP: 39
ADP: 62
Valid: 24,385
Rejected: 367
Total vote cast: 24,752
Cancellation in 7 RA and 9 PUs due to
4,932 affected votes
Wudil LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Umar Sani
Registered voters: 116,966
Accredited voters: 45,335
Result
APC: 20,299
NNPP: 21,740
PDP: 118
ADP:
Valid: 43,663
Rejected: 770
Total vote cast: 44,433
Cancellation in 4 RAs involving 5 PUs
Affected votes – 3971
Karaye LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Abdullahi Arabi
Registered voters: 85,557
Accredited voters: 32,172
Result
APC: 14,515
NNPP: 15,838
PDP: 77
ADP: 63
Valid: 30,912
Rejected: 427
Total vote cast: 31,339
Cancellation in 17 PUs
3,589 affected votes
Minjibir LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof.
Registered voters: 94,186
Accredited voters: 37,718
Result
APC: 16,039
NNPP: 17,575
PDP: 189
ADP: 148
Valid: 35,916
Rejected: 991
Total vote cast: 36,907
Albasu LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Prof. Tijjani Darma
Registered voters: 101,038
Accredited voters: 38,305
Result
APC: 16,959
NNPP: 19,952
PDP: 293
ADP: 55
Valid: 37,376
Rejected: 197
Total vote cast: 37,573
Cancellation in 4 RAs involving 10 PUs due to disruption and over voting
Tsanyawa LGA: APC won
Collation Officer: Prof. Ganiyu Shonubi
Registered voters: 80,477
Accredited voters: 36,557
Result
APC: 18,746
NNPP: 16,769
PDP: 71
ADP: 78
Valid: 36,060
Rejected: 436
Total vote cast: 36,496
Cancellation in 2 RAs involving 30 PUs
Gabasawa LGA: NNPP won
Returning Officer: Professor Ibrahim Hameed
Total registered voters: 87,374
Accredited voters: 39,461
APC – 17,584
ADP – 91
NNPP – 19,507
PDP – 1,269
Total valid votes: 38,935
Rejected votes: 475
Total votes cast: 39,410
Cancellations in 4 wards involving 5 PUs with total number of PVCs collected at 2,637. Reason: Violence.
Ajingi LGA: NNPP won
Collation Officer: Professor Ibrahim Yusuf
Total registered voters: 87,420
Accredited voters: 32,678
APC – 14,438
ADP – 306
NNPP – 15,422
PDP – 103
Total valid votes: 31,437
Rejected votes: 724
Total votes cast: 32,161
Cancellation involving 8 PUs across 5 wards with total PVC collected 4,921. Reasons: Over-voting and violence.
Shanono LGA: APC won
Collation Officer:
Registered voters: 75,981
Accredited voters: 32,067
Result
APC: 17,249
NNPP: 13,650
PDP: 272
ADP:
Valid: 31,591
Rejected: 451
Total vote cast: 32,042
Cancellation affects 2 RAs involving 2 PUs due to over voting and destruction of voting materials
More results…
