Kabir’s NNPP wins 8 of 12 LGs in Kano

…NNPP Campaign DG, Makoda fails to deliver LG

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Abba Yusuf Kabir has won eight out of twelve Local Government Areas released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This was as the All Progressive Congress candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna won remaining four LGAs.

The results were released by the INEC Returning Officer for the Governorship election in the state, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim who doubles as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria.

The results also showed that the campaign Director General of the NNPP and former Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ali Makoda lost his local government to the APC.

Results of Kano State governorship election

Rano LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Adamu Jibril Alhassan

Registered voters: 85,893

Accredited voters: 36,780

Result

APC: 17,090

NNPP: 18,040

PDP: 225

ADP: 80

Valid: 35,899

Rejected: 439

Total vote cast: 36,338

4 PU recorded disruption and over voting

Rogo LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Shehu Usman

Registered voters: 117,162

Accredited voters: 30,647

Result

APC: 11,112

NNPP: 18,559

PDP: 124

ADP: 42

Valid: 30,065

Rejected: 336

Total vote cast: 30,401

Cancellation of 36 PUs across 5 wards due to violence

Makoda LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Nuradeen Magaji

Registered voters: 75,487

Accredited voters: 31,601

Result

APC: 15,006

NNPP: 13,956

PDP: 101

ADP: 83

Valid: 29,383

Rejected: 221

Total vote cast: 29,604

Cancellation in 6 RAs and 13 PUs

Votes affected – 7,176

Kunchi LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Abdulmalik Awwal

Registered voters: 62,928

Accredited voters: 25,306

Result

APC: 13,215

NNPP: 10,674

PDP: 39

ADP: 62

Valid: 24,385

Rejected: 367

Total vote cast: 24,752

Cancellation in 7 RA and 9 PUs due to

4,932 affected votes

Wudil LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Umar Sani

Registered voters: 116,966

Accredited voters: 45,335

Result

APC: 20,299

NNPP: 21,740

PDP: 118

ADP:

Valid: 43,663

Rejected: 770

Total vote cast: 44,433

Cancellation in 4 RAs involving 5 PUs

Affected votes – 3971

Karaye LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Abdullahi Arabi

Registered voters: 85,557

Accredited voters: 32,172

Result

APC: 14,515

NNPP: 15,838

PDP: 77

ADP: 63

Valid: 30,912

Rejected: 427

Total vote cast: 31,339

Cancellation in 17 PUs

3,589 affected votes

Minjibir LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof.

Registered voters: 94,186

Accredited voters: 37,718

Result

APC: 16,039

NNPP: 17,575

PDP: 189

ADP: 148

Valid: 35,916

Rejected: 991

Total vote cast: 36,907

Albasu LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Tijjani Darma

Registered voters: 101,038

Accredited voters: 38,305

Result

APC: 16,959

NNPP: 19,952

PDP: 293

ADP: 55

Valid: 37,376

Rejected: 197

Total vote cast: 37,573

Cancellation in 4 RAs involving 10 PUs due to disruption and over voting

Tsanyawa LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Ganiyu Shonubi

Registered voters: 80,477

Accredited voters: 36,557

Result

APC: 18,746

NNPP: 16,769

PDP: 71

ADP: 78

Valid: 36,060

Rejected: 436

Total vote cast: 36,496

Cancellation in 2 RAs involving 30 PUs

Gabasawa LGA: NNPP won

Returning Officer: Professor Ibrahim Hameed

Total registered voters: 87,374

Accredited voters: 39,461

APC – 17,584

ADP – 91

NNPP – 19,507

PDP – 1,269

Total valid votes: 38,935

Rejected votes: 475

Total votes cast: 39,410

Cancellations in 4 wards involving 5 PUs with total number of PVCs collected at 2,637. Reason: Violence.

Ajingi LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Professor Ibrahim Yusuf

Total registered voters: 87,420

Accredited voters: 32,678

APC – 14,438

ADP – 306

NNPP – 15,422

PDP – 103

Total valid votes: 31,437

Rejected votes: 724

Total votes cast: 32,161

Cancellation involving 8 PUs across 5 wards with total PVC collected 4,921. Reasons: Over-voting and violence.

Shanono LGA: APC won

Collation Officer:

Registered voters: 75,981

Accredited voters: 32,067

Result

APC: 17,249

NNPP: 13,650

PDP: 272

ADP:

Valid: 31,591

Rejected: 451

Total vote cast: 32,042

Cancellation affects 2 RAs involving 2 PUs due to over voting and destruction of voting materials

