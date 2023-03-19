Home » News » Kabir’s NNPP wins 8 of 12 LGs in Kano
2023 elections

March 19, 2023

Kabir’s NNPP wins 8 of 12 LGs in Kano

…NNPP Campaign DG, Makoda fails to deliver LG

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Abba Yusuf Kabir has won eight out of twelve Local Government Areas released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This was as the All Progressive Congress candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna won remaining four LGAs.

The results were released by the INEC Returning Officer for the Governorship election in the state, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim who doubles as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria.

Related News

The results also showed that the campaign Director General of the NNPP and former Chief of Staff to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ali Makoda lost his local government to the APC.

Results of Kano State governorship election

Rano LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Adamu Jibril Alhassan

Registered voters: 85,893
Accredited voters: 36,780

Result
APC: 17,090
NNPP: 18,040
PDP: 225
ADP: 80

Valid: 35,899
Rejected: 439
Total vote cast: 36,338

4 PU recorded disruption and over voting

Rogo LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Shehu Usman

Registered voters: 117,162
Accredited voters: 30,647

Result
APC: 11,112
NNPP: 18,559
PDP: 124
ADP: 42

Valid: 30,065
Rejected: 336
Total vote cast: 30,401

Cancellation of 36 PUs across 5 wards due to violence

Makoda LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Nuradeen Magaji

Registered voters: 75,487
Accredited voters: 31,601

Result
APC: 15,006
NNPP: 13,956
PDP: 101
ADP: 83

Valid: 29,383
Rejected: 221
Total vote cast: 29,604

Cancellation in 6 RAs and 13 PUs
Votes affected – 7,176

Kunchi LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Abdulmalik Awwal

Registered voters: 62,928
Accredited voters: 25,306

Result
APC: 13,215
NNPP: 10,674
PDP: 39
ADP: 62

Valid: 24,385
Rejected: 367
Total vote cast: 24,752

Cancellation in 7 RA and 9 PUs due to
4,932 affected votes

Wudil LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Umar Sani

Registered voters: 116,966
Accredited voters: 45,335

Result
APC: 20,299
NNPP: 21,740
PDP: 118
ADP:

Valid: 43,663
Rejected: 770
Total vote cast: 44,433

Cancellation in 4 RAs involving 5 PUs
Affected votes – 3971

Karaye LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Abdullahi Arabi

Registered voters: 85,557
Accredited voters: 32,172

Result
APC: 14,515
NNPP: 15,838
PDP: 77
ADP: 63

Valid: 30,912
Rejected: 427
Total vote cast: 31,339

Cancellation in 17 PUs
3,589 affected votes

Minjibir LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof.

Registered voters: 94,186
Accredited voters: 37,718

Result
APC: 16,039
NNPP: 17,575
PDP: 189
ADP: 148

Valid: 35,916
Rejected: 991
Total vote cast: 36,907

Albasu LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Prof. Tijjani Darma

Registered voters: 101,038
Accredited voters: 38,305

Result
APC: 16,959
NNPP: 19,952
PDP: 293
ADP: 55

Valid: 37,376
Rejected: 197
Total vote cast: 37,573

Cancellation in 4 RAs involving 10 PUs due to disruption and over voting

Tsanyawa LGA: APC won

Collation Officer: Prof. Ganiyu Shonubi

Registered voters: 80,477
Accredited voters: 36,557

Result
APC: 18,746
NNPP: 16,769
PDP: 71
ADP: 78

Valid: 36,060
Rejected: 436
Total vote cast: 36,496

Cancellation in 2 RAs involving 30 PUs

Gabasawa LGA: NNPP won

Returning Officer: Professor Ibrahim Hameed

Total registered voters: 87,374
Accredited voters: 39,461

APC – 17,584
ADP – 91
NNPP – 19,507
PDP – 1,269

Total valid votes: 38,935
Rejected votes: 475
Total votes cast: 39,410

Cancellations in 4 wards involving 5 PUs with total number of PVCs collected at 2,637. Reason: Violence.

Ajingi LGA: NNPP won

Collation Officer: Professor Ibrahim Yusuf

Total registered voters: 87,420
Accredited voters: 32,678

APC – 14,438
ADP – 306
NNPP – 15,422
PDP – 103

Total valid votes: 31,437
Rejected votes: 724
Total votes cast: 32,161

Cancellation involving 8 PUs across 5 wards with total PVC collected 4,921. Reasons: Over-voting and violence.

Shanono LGA: APC won

Collation Officer:

Registered voters: 75,981
Accredited voters: 32,067

Result
APC: 17,249
NNPP: 13,650
PDP: 272
ADP:

Valid: 31,591
Rejected: 451
Total vote cast: 32,042

Cancellation affects 2 RAs involving 2 PUs due to over voting and destruction of voting materials

More results…

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.