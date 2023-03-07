JUST IN: Tribunal to hear motions by INEC, Tinubu, APC, Obi, LP

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has listed some motions for hearing this afternoon.

One of such motion is the one filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking to vary the orders granted to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to inspect materials used for last presidential election.

Also listed for hearing today include the motions filed on March 6 by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for an order to inspect materials used for the last presidential election.

Further listed for hearing is a motion by Obi and LP “for leave to carry out a digital forensic and physical inspection of BVAS, etc.”

Details later…